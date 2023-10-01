Drake Links Up With Rumored Ex Bernice Burgos & Reminisces On Their Past

Drake’s back on the road for the It’s All A Blur tour and it appears that he’s also linking up with some old friends in the process. The Canadian rapper is currently on a seven-date stint in New York City (four shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and three at Madison Square Garden) with a plethora of friends coming out to show face, including a rumored ex-fling of Drake – Bernice Burgos. The rapper took to Instagram where he shared a photo of their latest link-up and later, shared a photo of the two sitting poolside back in the day.

The photo earned plenty of reactions online, especially since it marked the rare occasion they’ve publicly acknowledged their connection. Over the years, Drake has been tied to many women, including Bergos, although he never confirmed their relationship. Burgos, too, seemingly brushed off the rumors in the past. Clearly, there’s no love lost between the two.

The two met up backstage at Drake’s concert at the Barclay’s Center. Drizzy’s seen hugging Burgos as she grips his arm. After sharing that photo, Drake brought a throwback of the two of them sitting by a pool, writing, “A lifetime ago w/ @realberniceburgos.” Bernice later reposted the photo to her story, along with a laughing emoji and a heart. However, it seems unlikely that the two have rekindled whatever rumored relationship. In recent times, Bernice has been recently romantically linked to Jaylen Brown. Meanwhile, Drake sparked rumors that he is currently involved with Lilah Pi.

Bernice Burgos previously dished on her alleged relationship with Drake during an interview in 2017 on The Breakfast Club. She addressed not only the rumors that they were an item but that he bought her a Bentley, which she denied. “Drake, I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” she told the hosts when pressed on whether they dated. “He’s always been good to me and I’ve always been good to him.” Check out Drake’s Instagram posts above.

