Erica Mena Gets Called Out For Slamming Safaree’s “New Purpose” In Life

Erica Mena continues to accuse Safaree of being a deadbeat dad.

It's no secret that Safaree and his ex Erica Mena haven't always gotten along, but recently, she's found herself at the center of backlash for her comments on his latest inspirational message. Earlier this week, the rapper took to social media to announce that his new purpose in life is giving back. “I want to start giving back more, and uh, I don’t why lately. [Maybe] this trip is just making me see things different [but] I have to do it. So if you’re somebody who know me, link me up if you want to help in any way,” he explained. He went on to announce that his foundation will be doing "a community treat giveback" later this month.

Shortly after, Mena hopped on Instagram to call him out, claiming that he cares about other people's children and not theirs. Moreover, she said that she's been feeling guilty for missing their daughter's first day of preschool, while he frequently misses important dates in their kids' lives.

Erica Mena Puts Safaree On Blast

“And here I am feeling guilty because I wasn’t there due to work. And while I’m feeling guilty, motherf*****s is out here trying to make the world believe that they actually have a charity because they care about other people’s children,” Mena said. “How can you care about anybody else’s children when you don’t even care about your own?”