Kanye West Stops Hating To Heap Immense Praise On Will Smith

Will Smith, whether you like him or not these days, is still one of the most influential people in pop culture. He's an award-winning actor and rapper and has built his name steadily over time from his beloved role on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He's been working his way back into the good graces of fans after the infamous Chris Rock slap. He did so by dropping his first album in 20 years with Based on a True Story. Since its release this past Friday, March 28, Will has been doing some self-promotion for the project. He most recently went to the Lyrical Lemonade studio for a "Lunch Break Freestyle." This caught the attention of Kanye West and he even went as far as to pause his most recent Twitter rant.

The embattled mogul has been trashing the careers of people like J. Cole, Virgil Abloh, Kendrick Lamar, and Kim Kardashian. For example, he took aim at the North Carolina MC claiming that "No one listens to J Cole after losing their virginity." As for the late designer, he continued to push the narrative that he stole the spotlight from him only because he's more controversial. "Imagine a n**** steal your dream and is given your crown because he ain’t wear a red hat and then the culture you built mad at you speaking up on it," he said in part.

Kanye West DJ Akademiks Interview

But Will Smith's freestyle calmed Ye down enough for him to give the world-renowned figure some high praise. "Will Smith is one of my biggest inspirations. This n**** really became the biggest movie star in the world. Married the baddest actress. Raised brilliant children. And still got that drive." With this being tweeted out yesterday, April 1 (April Fool's Day), fans are having a hard time believing any of the words coming out of his mouth.