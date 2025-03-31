Kanye West Gives DJ Akademiks "White Lives Matter" Tee While Wearing A Klan Outfit & Diddy's Clothes

Kanye West and DJ Akademiks's anticipated interview released on Sunday where it is shown that the mogul gifts the podcaster a "White Lives Matter" tee. Ye would give Big AK the controversial tee right off his back. Akademiks would provide commentary about receiving the t-shirt. "He asked me if I want the shirt, I said 'yea,'" Akademiks tells his followers. "I don't give a f*ck." After giving Akademiks the shirt off his back, Kanye West would be seen wearing a Sean John tee. Sean John is a clothing line owned by incarerated mogul, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Diddy and Ye recently spoke during a phone conversation.

Kanye West began promoting his "White Lives Matter" merch in February. Many would claim that the mogul's promotion of the tee on social media was one of his most inflammatory tirades to date. In a string of posts, he praised Adolf Hitler, openly declared himself a racist, and called for the release of embattled hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs. While his erratic online behavior has become routine, this latest episode pushed the boundaries further than ever.

Kanye West escalated the controversy by posting an image of a T-shirt featuring a swastika—a symbol of hate and oppression. Alongside the image, he boasted, "I’ve wanted to make this tee shirt for years. My greatest performance art piece thus far." The post spread rapidly, sparking widespread outrage. Many condemned it as a dangerous attempt to normalize hate under the guise of artistic expression.