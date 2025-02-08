Kanye West Drops “White Lives Matter” T-Shirts & Teases Swastika Merch

BY Caroline Fisher
News: Kanye West
February 20, 2011; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the half time show at the 2011 NBA All Star game at Staples Center. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Social media users aren't happy with Kanye West.

Yesterday, Kanye West took to X for one of his most unhinged rants yet. In a series of bizarre posts, he praised Hitler, called himself racist, demanded Diddy's freedom, and more. While social media users weren't exactly surprised, considering the Chicago rapper's past, most agree that the tirade was far even for him. It looks like he was far from finished sparking controversy, however.

Early this morning, he shared an image of a T-shirt featuring a swastika. "I've wanted to make this tee shirt for years," he captioned it. "My greatest performance art piece thus far." He's also added new shirts to the Yeezy website sporting the phrase "White Lives Matter." The shirts look strikingly similar to the ones he and far-right political commentator Candace Owens wore at his Paris fashion show back in 2022. Needless to say, he's receiving a great deal of backlash.

Kanye West Takes Twitter Rant To A New Level

"We just releasing anything now huh [skull emoji]," one X user writes in his replies. "I've not seen anybody this desperate for attention in a while," someone else says. This isn't the only controversial item to hit the Yeezy site this week either, as he also dropped his collab with Diddy's fashion company Sean John. He came to the Bad Boy founder's defense amid his viral rant, demanding that he be released from prison. He also blamed the mogul's legal woes on the #MeToo movement. "This man gave his life to us," he said. "This my idol. This my hero." Now, the only people Ye follows on Instagram are Diddy, his sons, and his own wife Bianca Censori.

These antics even earned responses from some of the attorneys representing Diddy's alleged victims. They spoke wit TMZ about the raid recently, arguing that he "definitely" shouldn't be released. "Birds of a feather flock together," one of them said of Ye supporting Diddy. Another encouraged him to get on medication for mental health issues.

