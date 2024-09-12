Kanye West's Offensive Interview Gets Candace Owens’ YouTube Channel Suspended

Candace Owens believes she's been "targeted."

Last month, Candace Owens dropped her full-length interview with Kanye West, which has resulted in her YouTube channel taking some serious hits. Earlier this week, the conservative commentator took to X to announce that she wouldn't be posting on YouTube for now. According to her, she's been demonetized and suspended from the platform. This is due to her interview with Ye, and particilarly his antisemitic remarks.

“They also removed the interview as ‘hate speech,’ as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change,” she wrote. Owens then went on to suggest that she was targeted. She also theorized that her Ye interview was under scrutiny due to her recent debate with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Piers Morgan’s show.

“The world knows why I am being targeted and frankly, I have never felt more confident that I am the right person for this to happen,” she claimed. “Thus far, I have had zero strikes on my @YouTubeCreators account... I have now been inundated with 3 back to back content hits within minutes, plus an email that I am now fully demonetized. We all know exactly who is behind this and why.” YouTube later went on to confirm Owens' channel suspension in a statement to The New York Post.