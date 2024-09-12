Kanye West's Offensive Interview Gets Candace Owens’ YouTube Channel Suspended

Caroline Fisher
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Kanye West attends the Balenciaga Spring 2023 Fashion Show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Candace Owens believes she's been "targeted."

Last month, Candace Owens dropped her full-length interview with Kanye West, which has resulted in her YouTube channel taking some serious hits. Earlier this week, the conservative commentator took to X to announce that she wouldn't be posting on YouTube for now. According to her, she's been demonetized and suspended from the platform. This is due to her interview with Ye, and particilarly his antisemitic remarks.

“They also removed the interview as ‘hate speech,’ as it was mass reported by Zionists. Their tactics never change,” she wrote. Owens then went on to suggest that she was targeted. She also theorized that her Ye interview was under scrutiny due to her recent debate with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach on Piers Morgan’s show.

Candace Owens' YouTube Channel Takes Hit For Violating Hate Speech Policy

“The world knows why I am being targeted and frankly, I have never felt more confident that I am the right person for this to happen,” she claimed. “Thus far, I have had zero strikes on my @YouTubeCreators account... I have now been inundated with 3 back to back content hits within minutes, plus an email that I am now fully demonetized. We all know exactly who is behind this and why.” YouTube later went on to confirm Owens' channel suspension in a statement to The New York Post.

“We’ve suspended channels associated with Candace Owens from the YouTube Partner Program following repeated violations of our policies, including our Advertiser-Friendly Guidelines and Community Guidelines,” spokesperson Jack Malon explained. Malon added that Owens frequently violates YouTube's policies on her channels and that she can reapply for access in 90 days. What do you think of Candace Owens' YouTube channel getting suspended over her interview with Kanye West? What about him violating the platform's hate speech policy? Are you surprised by this or not? What about YouTube's statement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

