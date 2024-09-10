Tyler, The Creator Calls Out Kanye West For Using Backing Tracks In Concert

Tyler aired Ye out on Instagram.

Tyler, The Creator and Kanye West admire each other's music. They've collaborated multiple times over the last decade. The former has cited West as a major musical influence on several occasions. Tyler will speak his mind when something annoys him, though. Kanye West posted footage of him performing the track "On Sight" during his recent concert in Korea, and Tyler, The Creator took to the comment section with some feedback. He wasn't mean about it, but he did make it clear to West and the fans that he was annoyed with what he saw.

First, the footage. Kanye West is clearly letting the backing tracks do most of the work during the show. "On Sight" is a high energy song, but the rapper seems pretty laid back and content to just vibe out while the crowd sings along. Tyler, The Creator wasn't thrilled. He left a comment on West's page calling him out for being lazy on stage. "N**ga u was right there," Tyler wrote. "Just say the words!!!!" He tried to take some of the sting out of his critique by throwing a few heart eye emojis, but his point stood.

Tyler The Creator Has Worked With Ye For Over A Decade

Tyler, The Creator may have songs with Kanye West, but he's been accused of dissing the rapper in the past. A fan theory developed around the 2023 song "Stuntman," in which many fans assumed Tyler was taking aim at the "Carnival" hitmaker. He was not. Tyler, The Creator clarified this misconception during an interview with Rap Radar. "[People] have terrible comprehension skills," he told the podcast hosts. "I would never diss—like, no, I love that n**ga. And that is not about him. It’s actually about the rest of the world."