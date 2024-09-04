Star Boy Refuses To Clear Samples For Destroy Lonely And Kanye West Collabs

The producer isn't budging.

Star Boy may not be a household name, but the producer is on the rise. He's worked with several notable artists this decade, including Ken Carson and Lil Uzi Vert. His production style is so enticing that massive names like Destroy Lonely and Kanye West have reportedly booked sessions with him. Unfortunately, for both artists, Star Boy has decided to draw a line in the sand. The producer announced that he will not be clearing the sample for his anticipated Destroy Lonely collab "Holding It Down."

Destroy Lonely previewed "Holding It Down" back in May. The rapper told fans that he wanted to put it on the second version of his new album, Love Lasts Forever. The second version is now available on the rapper's personal site, but the song is nowhere to be found. Lonely even took to Twitter to explain why the song was omitted. "'Holding It Down' going on streaming," he explained. "We waiting on Star Boy to clear the track blow him up." The plea for fan assistance didn't pan out, though. Star Boy went on IG and stated, definitively, that he wasn't clearing anything. "I ain't clearing sh*t," he wrote.

Star Boy Refuses To Clear 'Ungodly' Song Lyrics

Fans were confused by the harshness of Star Boy's words. There was some confusion as to whether there was beef between the producer and Destroy Lonely, or whether the two men had a falling out after recording the song. Apparently, Star Boy had a change of heart. He posted a follow up on Instagram, and explained that he will not be clearing songs he considers to be against his beliefs. "Not clearing anything ungodly," he wrote. "For no amount of money." Kanye West then caught a stray, when Star Boy said the same rules applied to him. "I ain't clear @Ye sh*t either," he added. "No one getting swag."