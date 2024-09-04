Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson Flex Their Chemistry On "THRILL"

This is another track that has some good ideas.

Massive albums are a byproduct of the streaming era for sure. 18-19/20-21 song projects are more common than ever before and it's a person-by-person case if that's a good thing or not. For us, we prefer shorter listens, as we feel it creates a higher chance of the project sounding tighter in all aspects. In that same breath, we can see why other artists are loading up the tracklists. For example, Destroy Lonely is one who is still forging his own path in a world crowded with rage/trap copycats. Longer listens allow for rising names to mess around with more sounds, melodies, and structuring to see what could be worth revisiting down the road.

We feel that Destroy Lonely is doing that to some extent on LOVE LASTS FOREVER, with "THRILL" being one of those instances. Like quite a few tracks, there are some things to like about it. The track kicks off with this amusement park-like intro before smoothly transitions into the head-nodding and atmospheric trap beat. Also helping "THRILL" is the inclusion of Opium teammate Ken Carson. They trade verses and adlib for each other at certain points, keeping things interesting. Furthermore, the guest's chorus is pretty catchy too, making it a more a memorable listen. Overall, it's a solid track, and one that could be made better in the future with slightly improved mixing and writing.

"THRILL" - Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson

Quotable Lyrics:

N****s be talking that— huh, n****s ain't talkin' 'bout nothin', huh, huh
I just been talking that— huh, I just been talkin' that money, yeah, yeah
Can't communicate if it ain't 'bout them funds, huh, huh
My location off, like I'm on the run, huh, huh
Rock Balenci', woah, she like Saint Laurent, huh, huh
I'm all in her jaw, just like bubble gum, yeah, woah

