Southside Teases Forthcoming LP With "President" Featuring Destroy Lonely & Ken Carson

Metro Boomin may be viewed as the current king of trap rap, but Southside is step for step with him. The longtime hitmaker from Atlanta, Georgia is always working with the best of the best. It is for good reason too, because he has great synergy with so many legends in Southern hip-hop. Pretty soon, Southside will be dropping his first album in four years and to hype it up, he has a new single out called "President."

This time around, the "Hold That Heat" creator is teaming up with ragers Destroy Lonely and Ken Carson. Both have been establishing themselves as the future faces of the subgenre over the last couple of years and now they are working with one of the most established stars. "President," according to a recent press release, looks to be the third single for his unnamed sixth LP. The first of them was 2022's "Hold That Heat," which featured Travis Scott and Future.

Listen To "President" By Southside, Destroy Lonely, & Ken Carson

Then, in late 2023, Southside and Lil Yachty dropped "Gimme Da Lite." On "President," the veteran incorporates some stunning synths, horn sections, and rumbling bass. It feels epic, but Lonely and Carson mumble their way through the track, dragging down the hype factor. But, its still a solid track all around and it will be one of the more popular tracks from the record.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "President" by Southside, Destroy Lonely, and Ken Carson? Is this one of his better beats as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for his upcoming project? Who had the better performance on the track? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding YG. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Huh, huh, everything I do presidential like the Rollie

VETEMENTS New Rock boots I got on like "Holy moly"

I unfold that Kel-Tec and let that b**** fold it

I live in a hotel, live my life like Zack and Cody

But all these n****s be hatin' like Mr. Moseby

I told you that I ain't got no racks, I was gon' do the most

