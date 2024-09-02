Destroy Lonely & Lil Uzi Vert Take You To Another Planet With "LOVE HURTS"

Lil Uzi Vert has been developing a relationship with Opium signees like Destroy Lonely lately. Ken Carson was the most recent name to get the opportunity, as they collaborated on A Great Chaos last year with "Like This". However, that record also included Destroy Lonely, and we can maybe point to that as the launching pad for him to now be working with Uzi on "LOVE HURTS". This is one of the two team efforts on the Atlanta, Georgia native's sophomore album LOVE LASTS FOREVER .

The tracklist was only led by "LUV 4 YA", and that only had been out for two months prior to the LP's release on August 30. Regardless of the fairly minimal roll out, this project was awaited by Destroy Lonely and Opium fans. Now that its here, it seems that "LOVE HURTS" might be one of the records that listeners revisit a lot. We say that because like with most emo/rage/trap rap cuts, the atmosphere is perhaps the main selling point. "LOVE HURTS" has that and then some, as it sounds like it was concocted in outer space by higher life forms. You can thank 808 Mafia member Lil 88, as well as yugen and Dylxn for the warped and epic scale this song has. The auto-tune is a little overbearing at times, but Lonely and Uzi do match each other styles very well. Overall, it's a solid woozy trap cut, no more, no less.