Destroy Lonely Reveals Tracklist For New Album "Love Lasts Forever"

We're getting closer to release.

Destroy Lonely is on the cusp of dropping something big. The rapper has been teasing his second album, Love Lasts Forever, since February 2022. Destroy Lonely's profile has risen steadily since, which means the anticipation for a new album is bigger than ever. There was even speculation that established names like Big Sean and A$AP Rocky avoided dropping on the same day as him. Regardless of the truth, the hype is real, and the tracklist for Love Lasts Forever is finally here.

The first thing that jumps out about the tracklist is the length. Love Lasts Forever is not a short album, at 21 songs, but it's somehow shorter than Destroy Lonely's debut. There appears to be more of a focus on conciseness. The other notable thing about the tracklist is that there are very few features. It's generally assumed that any high profile hip hop release is going to be loaded with guests. No Lonely's. Destroy Lonely held down his massive debut all by himself, with only a Ken Carson assist on the deluxe version. It seems like he's going to keep it simple again on Love Lasts Forever. The only two features will be Carson and Lil Uzi Vert.

Destroy Lonely Keeps The Features To A Minimum

Love Lasts Forever tracklist: