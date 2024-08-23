LUCKI & KanKan Respond Harshly To Destroy Lonely's Latest Diss Track

2023 Lollapalooza Festival
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 05: Destroy Lonely performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 05, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)
Something must be in the air.

Destroy Lonely is an artist who has been making strong waves on Playboi Carti's OPIUM label. Overall, he has dropped some massive projects, and his fans adore him. However, over the past year, he has been wrapped up in controversies that have certainly left a bad taste in the mouths of fans. For instance, Lone recently came out and dissed LUCKI in a new snippet that was posted online. "Got my old b*tch so mad that I won’t f*ck her / I done surpassed my favorite rappers, guess I’m lucky," he rapped.

There was also a shot at KanKan in there, which led to responses from both KanKan and LUCKI. Below, you can see that the two had similar insults, although they took different approaches to calling out the artist. "Y'all paint your nails and wear dresses sometimes. How you wanna be a street guy now?" LUCKI said while on Instagram Live. Meanwhile, KanKan went on an extended Twitter rant where he called Destroy Lonely a "cross-dresser."

KanKan & Lucki Vs. Destroy Lonely

One has to wonder how Playboi Carti feels about all of this. After all, Destroy Lonely is his artist, and the man represents the OPIUM brand. Meanwhile, Carti is attempting to work on his album which was supposed to drop at some point this year. While there was a ton of hype for a release at the top of the year, we are now left waiting. Only time will tell whether or not the project gets scrapped or ends up shocking people at the last moment of the year.

Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Whose side are you on in this ongoing feud? Do you believe that these three can piece it up, or this a beef that is destined to continue? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

