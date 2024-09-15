Lucki Attempts To Explain Playboi Carti Misunderstanding After Leaked DMs

BYCole Blake240 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival
BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 15: Lucki performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 15, 2024 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)
Lucki says he didn't intend to diss Playboi Carti.

Playboi Carti shared a series of direct messages between himself and Lucki on Instagram on Saturday, after believing the rapper dissed him on social media. In the messages, Lucki praised Carti and expressed his excitement about his new music. The disagreement comes after Carti shared his new song, "All Red," on Friday.

Lucki eventually responded to the move in a video on Instagram Story, saying Carti misinterpreted one of his recent posts. "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you," he began. "You think, yesterday, because I bought a chain and I said, 'crosses up,' that I was sneak dissing you because you made a song that said, 'upside down cross tat' on my neck,' but it wasn't that though. I just bought a chain and was saying, 'crosses up.' You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that." Afterward, Lucki shared an old picture of Carti wearing a shirt with "I [heart] Jesus" on it.

Read More: Playboi Carti Turns It "ALL RED" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Playboi Carti Performs During The Weeknd's Show In Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As Carti and Lucki continued posting throughout Saturday night, hip-hop fans on Reddit began sharing their opinions on the beef. "It’s weird how newer rappers just kinda tweet and post on their story during beefs and never make diss records," one user wrote. Another posted: "Its crazy how all Lucki kids wanna beef with him at one point or another."

Lucki Responds To Playboi Carti

The feud comes as Carti continues to prepare for the release of his upcoming album, Music. In addition to releasing, "All Red," he finally made the new album available to pre-order on his website. Check out the posts between Carti and Lucki below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Playboi Carti and Lucki on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: LUCKI & KanKan Respond Harshly To Destroy Lonely's Latest Diss Track

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...