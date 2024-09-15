Lucki Attempts To Explain Playboi Carti Misunderstanding After Leaked DMs

Lucki says he didn't intend to diss Playboi Carti.

Playboi Carti shared a series of direct messages between himself and Lucki on Instagram on Saturday, after believing the rapper dissed him on social media. In the messages, Lucki praised Carti and expressed his excitement about his new music. The disagreement comes after Carti shared his new song, "All Red," on Friday.

Lucki eventually responded to the move in a video on Instagram Story, saying Carti misinterpreted one of his recent posts. "Like I said from the jump, I don't dislike you," he began. "You think, yesterday, because I bought a chain and I said, 'crosses up,' that I was sneak dissing you because you made a song that said, 'upside down cross tat' on my neck,' but it wasn't that though. I just bought a chain and was saying, 'crosses up.' You just insecure because you don't love Jesus like that." Afterward, Lucki shared an old picture of Carti wearing a shirt with "I [heart] Jesus" on it.

Playboi Carti Performs During The Weeknd's Show In Sao Paulo

SAO PAULO, BRAZIL - SEPTEMBER 7: Playboi Carti on stage with Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye during the 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' at MorumBIS on September 7, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images for Live Nation)

As Carti and Lucki continued posting throughout Saturday night, hip-hop fans on Reddit began sharing their opinions on the beef. "It’s weird how newer rappers just kinda tweet and post on their story during beefs and never make diss records," one user wrote. Another posted: "Its crazy how all Lucki kids wanna beef with him at one point or another."

Lucki Responds To Playboi Carti