Playboi Carti Turns It "ALL RED" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Other "Fire Emoji"-worthy releases this week came from Eminem, Juice WRLD, The Alchemist, Ferg, and Joey Bada$$.

We watched the party die this week, but that doesn't mean we can't enjoy the new releases hip-hop had for us. Moreover, our latest Fire Emoji playlist update is here to round up the best of the best that the genre offered. Leading the way is a self-birthday gift from Playboi Carti, "ALL RED." It's presumably the lead single to his highly anticipated upcoming album I AM MUSIC (or just MUSIC, apparently). Over a rage-ready F1LTHY beat, the Atlanta creative does his best Future impression according to many fans online, which may or may not be a deal-breaker for you. Still, it goes too hard to not shout it out for a try.

Elsewhere, we also got The Pre-Party on this Fire Emoji update, a two-pack of posthumous Juice WRLD singles ahead of a rumored album release. "Lightyears" with Young Thug is a mellow, emotive, and guitar-backed trap ballad that shows off their vocal chemistry and has a characteristically catchy chorus. On the other hand, "World Tour (Aquafina)" is a more lively cut that plays with the late Chicago icon's earliest sonic explorations. Seeing this duality pop up again was a welcome treat.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

In addition, Fire Emoji also features Eminem's deluxe version of The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce), the Expanded Mourner's Edition. The new addition on here (excluding previous digital exclusives) is the "Fuel" remix with Shady Records signees WESTSIDE BOOGIE and GRIP, plus a revamped Em verse. Another hot release this week was The Alchemist's "Ferraris In The Rain" featuring ScHoolboy Q, which came with an album announcement. The legendary producer boasts his lyrical skills over a triumphant instrumental, bolstered by a short but sweet Q appearance.