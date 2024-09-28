J Cole & Tee Grizzley Go "Blow For Blow" On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Young Thug, Nigo, Meek Mill, The Weeknd, Playboi Carti, Maxo Kream, and Tyler, The Creator also graced our "Fire Emoji" update this week.

Our latest Fire Emoji playlist update this week may not be the most stacked in our catalog, but this week in rap music held some truly standout collaborations that we'd be remiss not to highlight. First up is the new single from Tee Grizzley and J. Cole, "Blow For Blow." It's a pretty chilled-out but still hard-hitting team-up thanks to some icy and mellow keys plus a rattling and bouncy Detroit drum pattern. As far as verses, both MCs switch between multiple flows to deliver charismatic bars in engaging fashion. It's an unexpected link-u[, but nonetheless a fulfilling and skillful display.

Another blockbuster drop on our Fire Emoji playlist update is the long-awaited and latest collaboration between The Weeknd and Playboi Carti, "Timeless." Despite its title, the track sounds deeply rooted in today's moody trap and R&B fusions, bolstered by rubbery and futuristic synths and bass tones, a simple percussive treatment, and some sharp, quick, and confident deliveries from both artists. Carti kicks us off with a dynamic delivery that sounds like he's featuring an alternate version of himself on the song, whereas Abel Tesfaye comes through with some expectedly angelic vocals.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Next up is a trunk-knocking 2000s-era Pharrell-style throwback from Maxo Kream and Tyler, The Creator, "Cracc Era." A lot of folks online have compared it to how the Neptunes producer meshed so well with rappers like Slim Thug and Clipse. It's not hard to see why: the deep and bass-heavy beat only need some buzzing shots of synth to keep both lyricists focused while the rough drums give the cut a funky and stankface-inducing flow. In fact, some die-hards out there (including Maxo himself) think that this is a perfect recipe for a collab album.