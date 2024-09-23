Meek Mill Reminds Fans Of His Greatness On "Robbie Son"

Meek just keeps on pushing.

Meek Mill is currently going through a lot right now as a result of some of the allegations against Diddy and his recent arrest. Overall, Meek has not been officially implicated in anything and there are no real allegations against him. However, fans on social media continue to make jokes about his previous ties to the music mogul. Meek has clapped back against these claims and is out here grinding with his music, against all odds.

He dropped off a song called "CYBER TRUCK" on Friday, and last night, he came through with another new track, this time called "Robbie Son." In this new song, Meek simply seeks to remind people of everything he has accomplished. From his work with Robert Kraft to his ascension in the rap game, Meek is not concerned with the narratives around him. Instead, he is simply concerned with the legacy he has crafted for himself.

