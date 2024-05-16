DJ Akademiks Blames Meek Mill For Drake's Loss Against Kendrick Lamar

DJ Akademiks has been a key component to the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud. Overall, Ak is someone who has been fed information by the OVO camp. He even got to premier the official version of "Push Ups" on his stream. Moreover, he was one of the first people to listen to "Family Matters" as soon as it was released. However, in the last week or so, he has had to admit defeat as Kendrick Lamar dominated the charts with "Not Like Us" and "Euphoria." Not to mention, "Meet The Grahams" was scathing as well.

Recently, Akademiks was on the Full Send Podcast where he gave his take on the feud and what went wrong. Interestingly enough, he blames all of this on Meek Mill. Although there is a reason behind this madness. As he explains, Drake came into his feuds against Pusha T and Kendrick with a feeling of overconfidence. In Ak's eyes, that confidence only exists because of how Meek fumbled his beef with Drake. At the time, Meek was a battle rapper while Drake was still that kid from Degrassi. Consequently, Drake was the underdog. Since Drizzy came through with the win, he became extremely confident, and that confidence has now come back to bite him.

DJ Akademiks Speaks

This is essentially the thesis that Akademiks lays out. Additionally, he goes on to say that had Meek Mill left the ghostwriter accusations for a diss record, he would have won the beef. Instead, he hastily took to Twitter and lost. Throughout the clip, Akademiks also makes sure to insult Meek's intelligence a bunch of times. Given how much Ak hates Meek, this is not a surprise in the least bit.

Let us know what you think about this hot take from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe what he is saying here is valid? Or do you believe that he is letting his hatred for Meek Mill cloud his judgement? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

