DJ Akademiks Reveals Drake's Unusual Sleep Schedule

According to Akademiks, Drake's bizarre routine might be the reason he's number one.

It's no secret that being a touring musician like Drake can take a serious toll on a person's daily routine. According to DJ Akademiks, however, Drizzy's bizarre sleep schedule might just be the key to his success. During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, the personality opened up about some of his first-ever interactions with the Toronto-born performer. He remembered getting a call from Drake early in the morning, chalking up the unusual timing to his "f*cked" sleep schedule.

"He told me his sleep schedule, which I'm like, 'That's f*cked,'" he explained. "Drake is like, 'Yo, I stay up all night and go to sleep at like 9 a.m. every day. Then I wake up like early afternoon, and I go do regular sh*t.' I'm like, 'That's what it takes to be number one. That's some cr*zy sh*t.'"

Drake Stays Up All Night & Sleeps All Day, According To DJ Akademiks

As for why Drake decided to call Ak so early in the morning, he says the rapper was trying to get him to apologize to SZA. The streamer had said some unhinged things about the "Kill Bill" singer during a heated online rant last year. Drake, who wanted SZA on For All The Dogs, was trying to make things right. Ak claims he didn't realize that his comments would upset SZA so much. He was also worried about holding up Drake's album any longer that he already had. As a result, he decided to apologize.

Ak's revelation isn't the only time fans have gotten a glimpse into Drake's daily schedule, however. Earlier this year, the artist took inspiration from lifestyle influencer Drew Walls, providing his Instagram followers with a vlog of his nighttime routine. What do you think of Drake's unusual sleep schedule? Are you surprised that he sleeps all day and stays up all night? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

