Drake Asks Helicopters Over His House To Let Him Sleep Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef

Drake has gone through a lot in the past month or so, and sadly, the Kendrick Lamar beef might be the least of his worries right now. Moreover, in the past week specifically, he experienced a shooting in his Bridle Path neighborhood that struck and hospitalized an alleged security guard, plus two separate incidents of attempted trespassing on his property. None of these incidents have been confirmed to be linked to the K.Dot beef, and at press time, any explanation for them remains highly speculative and unconfirmed by authorities. Regardless, The Boy recently took to his Instagram Story to ask helicopters circling his home to let him sleep and to change their schedule.

"@cp24breakingnews can we discuss the chopper flight times over the house cause I won't lie I'm trying to sleep [heart emoji]," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story on Saturday morning (May 11). "Anytime after 3pm works great for me." While some Kendrick Lamar Stans immediately started to clown this statement, he definitely deserves some rest regardless of what's going on with their feud. Security threats like that are no joke and downplaying them reveals a misplaced obsession with having a "winner" in hip-hop. This adds onto other personal developments in the Toronto superstar's life, including re-listing his California mansion for sale.

Drake's Message On Instagram

Meanwhile, folks like TDE CEO Top Dawg think that this beef is over, so it's more probable than not that these external incidents are precisely that: external. Of course, there's really no telling either way, as pretty much any interpretation on this battle is equally susceptible to debunked misinformation or blindly fan-driven dismissal. Drake and Kendrick Lamar went at it for a couple of really solid rounds on wax that folks will remember for years. But it's important to pull back on what really matters in these artists' lives.

This also doesn't help current rumors online concerning a viral Twitter discussion over a new video of Drake's alleged "Meet The Grahams" cover art items. Now that folks dragged "The Riddler" into this and are trying to out-public relations each other, who knows where this could go next? All we hope for is that Drizzy and Kendrick Lamar find peace now and can acknowledge that the Internet will do the fighting for them. They deserve their proper rest.

