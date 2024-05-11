Drake Versus "The Riddler": Fans React To Viral Video Of "Meet The Grahams" Items

Are we watching hip-hop titans face off on wax or supervillains hack and scheme their way to the top of the social media food chain? The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef took some wild turns on its run up until this point, but this is starting to get to the point of parody. Moreover, you've probably seen some viral discussion about a particular Twitter account's constant postings about Drizzy's alleged items featured on the "Meet The Grahams" YouTube cover art. The sinister nature of the video of these supposed belongings, plus the messages and demands from the account, have folks comparing them to "The Riddler" from the Batman franchise.

Furthermore, the realm of social media isn't the only battlefield in which Drake and Kendrick Lamar are in pretty direct and steep competition as far as which fanbase can make the most excuses for their victory. The charts are also contributing to this, too, as the latter recently broke some staggering Spotify records held by the former. "Not Like Us" is an absolute smash hit that even the Billboard charts might not be able to deny, although whether it will actually hit the No. 1 spot is a mystery. There are a lot of bizarre things to discuss about this whole debacle, and that was before people started comparing K.Dot to The Joker.

Read More: Who Is Dave Free & What’s His Relationship To Kendrick Lamar?

Drake's Alleged "Meet The Grahams" Items Shown In Viral Video

Elsewhere, there are some other people in the rap world who are allegedly coming out of the woodwork to chime in on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef. We say "allegedly" because we don't know for sure whether 21 Savage's recent tweet was actually a commentary on backstabbing in hip-hop. Still, the message and the context surrounding his loyalties to both the 6ix God and Metro Boomin line up too well for folks not to theorize. But the real answer to that is, simply, that 21 probably doesn't want to deal with all that while he's on tour and has no obligations to "pick a side." Nevertheless, check out reactions to "The Riddler" down below, as they've definitely picked a side.

Fan Reactions To "The Riddler" Defending Kendrick Lamar

Meanwhile, this pairs up with some curious updates in Drake's life, such as him re-listing his Beverly Hills mansion. Hopefully these developments lean more towards this and father away from the shooting and trespassing that occurred in his Bridle Path neighborhood recently. This feud got nasty a long time ago, and it seems like the rabbit hole only goes deeper. Fans are just praying that it ends soon.

Read More: Drake Accused Of Stealing Bars From Twitter (Just Like Kendrick Lamar)