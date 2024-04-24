Drake's Rigorous Tour Schedule Has Joe Budden Suspicious, Fans Remind Him It's Been Five Years

Since July of last year, Drake has been making his way around North America on his It's All A Blur tour. He was first joined by 21 Savage, and teamed up with J. Cole for the latest leg. His run with Cole saw him perform in over 80 cities, and combined with all the rap beef he's currently involved in, undoubtedly left him exhausted. According to Joe Budden, the hitmaker's relentless tour schedule is confusing to him, and may indicate that there's something going on behind the scenes.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden said there's no way Drake wants to tour as much as he has been, and must be doing it because he's contractually obligated to. He believes that this means his deal is either amazing, horrible, or both at the same time. "Whatever he got with Universal, I don't trust it," he explained. "I do not trust that big headline that went out about $400M, $500M a year."

Joe Budden Thinks Drake Got An Amazing Deal, A Horrible One, Or Both

"How he tours is funny to me," Budden continued, insisting he has no inside info on the matter. "I've been saying it, and every time I say it nobody pays me any mind. That's funny and it's weird. It's wrong. Nobody at his level tours that much, you don't. Unless you have to do it, unless you're on the hook... They're working him." Budden's claims have sparked quite a reaction among social media users. They're now reminding him that Drizzy's co-headlining tour with Migos was in 2018, over five years ago, and arguing that his tour schedule seems pretty reasonable to them.

"His last tour was after Scorpion in 2018," one user writes. "Bruh he ain’t even toured since 2018," another says. What do you think of Joe Budden's take on Drake's tour schedule? What about him claiming that he either got an amazing deal, a horrible one, or both? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

