DJ Akademiks Ignites More Drake & Kendrick Lamar Diss Speculation With Announcement

While Ak's been firmly on the OVO train all throughout this beef, perhaps this tease relates to his insistence on K.Dot to drop ASAP.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
772 Views
2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 - Show

The Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef has so far surprised fans every step of the way: we're two Drizzy disses in with a Rick Ross response, a Kanye West tag-in, and no word from Kendrick... yet. Moreover, it seems like any theory that fans on either side have about what will happen next is equally likely of falling flat on its face within the next hour. We're also talking about the biggest rappers in the world right now, so everyone is watching this go down on the biggest stage possible with no indication that they're afraid of slowing down (well, except for J. Cole). What's more is that a recent tweet from DJ Akademiks this morning (Monday, April 22) indicates that April's developments might not be over yet.

"[Three bomb emojis] loading.." DJ Akademiks tweeted earlier today. "Big Ak Exclusive Alert [siren emoji]!! Stay tuned." While this could relate to a whole lot of different topics in the rap game, it's hard not to assume that it will relate to the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle. After all, he's been covering it extensively and from aboard the OVO hype train. While Ak by no means counted K.Dot out yet, he's leaning more heavily into pro-Drizzy sentiments, likely because there's just more to talk about there.

Read More: Kanye West Explains Why He’s Dissing Drake Again Despite Their Recent Reconciliation

But DJ Akademiks will also take out some time to give credit where it's due, and one example from a recent stream this month relates to Drake's mention of Kendrick Lamar's wife, which he thinks could be very dangerous for the former. "Drake... you did the same thing twice now," he explained. "You mentioned Virginia Williams or whatever, Pusha T's wife. And you saw that n***a took the gloves off, and we saw what happened.

"You mentioned Whitney, and Kendrick Lamar's wife's name is Whitney," the media personality continued. "You have to be prepared for anything! There is no, 'Oh, nah, I can't believe you said that.' No! 'Cause you're talking crazy already, too. This is a knock-them-out slugfest, this is no holds barred, this is, 'I don't care what that n***a says!' He could expose..." We'll have to see what he potentially exposes if this develops into a pgLang response soon. On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and more updates on DJ Akademiks, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar.

Read More: DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Blown Away By Chris Brown’s Quavo Diss Track

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Kendrick Lamar To Perform At Primavera SoundMusicDJ Akademiks Offers Fair Warning To Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef16.5K
Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston RocketsMusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Drake Will Beat Kendrick Lamar In Their Beef9.4K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Drake's New Kendrick Lamar Diss (Almost) Seals The Deal7.3K
Chanel : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2023/2024MusicDJ Akademiks Thinks Kendrick Lamar Is "On The Clock" To Respond To Drake Diss10.5K