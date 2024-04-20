Drake Texts DJ Akademiks After Dropping AI Diss: "Now I Gotta Eat"

Drake made Kendrick Lamar's life difficult on April 19. Firstly, the rapper uploaded his diss record, "Push Ups," to streaming with artwork clowning Lamar's height. Secondly, he dropped a second diss at night, "Taylor Made Freestyle," in which he used AI to have Lamar's idols, 2Pac and Snoop Dogg, urge him to respond. Lastly, he texted DJ Akademiks, who took time out from his live stream reaction to the second diss to share a message with the world. The message? Drake wants smoke with Lamar, and he wants it now.

DJ Akademiks, who was sampled on "Push Ups," has often shared Drake's sentiments with his fans. His adoration of the Toronto superstar can be a little much for causal fans, but he does have a solid history of relaying accurate information about him. Case in point: the text message Akademiks received from Drake right after "Taylor Made Freestyle" dropped. The internet personality read the message aloud for viewers to hear, and it reinforced everything we've seen about Drake's current approach. He didn't start the feud with Lamar, but he wants to end it.

Drake Vows To Put An End To The "Debate"

"Ak, you know I was trying to come off tour and relax," the text reportedly read. "N***as done f**ked up my whole feng shui. Now I gotta eat until this debate is done." Confident words, to say the least, but that should come as no surprise from the rapper who just dropped two disses on Kung Fu Kenny. He claimed Lamar is taking so long to respond because he doesn't want to get buried by Taylor Swift's album rollout. "You know she 'bout to milli' run through 'em, milly rock on your head top," he raps on the song. "Well she got the whole pgLang on mute like that Beyoncé challenge, y'all boys quiet for the weekend."

It's telling that Drake has mocked the likes of Rick Ross and Metro Boomin on Instagram. They got a few lines in "Push Ups," but Kendrick Lamar is clearly the one he wants to challenge. He dropped two songs bagging on the Compton superstar, and he's still baiting him to respond. Mal from New Rory And Mal podcast claimed that Lamar is dropping an album (with a Drake diss) in May. It's going to be a long couple of weeks, however, if Drake continues to go at him.

