DJ Akademiks Thanks Drake For Putting Him On “Push Ups” Following Official Release

Last weekend, Drake's apparent response to his ongoing 20-v-1 debacle surfaced online, "Push Ups." At first, it was widely speculated to be AI as opposed to the real Drizzy. It was later confirmed to be real, however. DJ Akademiks confirmed the leak was legit during a livestream, reacting to the final cut of the track and appearing just as shocked as everyone else.

One thing Ak was immediately floored by is the fact that a snippet of his own voice is used in the song. "No f*ckin' way am I on the song," he said upon noticing it. "Am I on the song? I'm not on the song..." In the snippet, Ak is heard shouting, "What top five you smoking on, Kendrick?" In the original video, he goes on to say that Drake takes up every spot in his own top five. Clearly, Ak appreciated the nod from one of his favorites and wasn't afraid to show it.

DJ Akademiks Reacts To Drake's Official "Push Ups" Release

Today, the song was officially released on streaming services, prompting yet another response from DJ Akademiks. He took to Twitter/X to express excitement over his voice appearing on the officially released track, thanking Drake for making him a part of his success. "Drake left my vocal sample on the record that got officially released that I can get some free plaques off the record going multi plat," he wrote. "My n***a." He also went on to Tweet several of the most hard-hitting bars from the song, reiterating his appreciation for it.

Ak is far from the only person to have strong feelings about "Push Ups," however. Rick Ross, for example, almost immediately fired back with a diss of his own, "Champagne Moments." This has prompted some back and forth between the artists in recent days, though Kendrick has yet to chime in. What do you think of DJ Akademiks being featured on Drake's new "Push Ups" diss track? Are you surprised? What about Ak's reaction? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

