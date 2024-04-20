DJ Akademiks Thinks Drake's New Kendrick Lamar Diss (Almost) Seals The Deal

DJ Akademiks is one of Drake's biggest cheerleaders right now in his Kendrick Lamar beef, and one of the main sources of info that's been sharing the latest updates on it. As such, it's no surprise that he has some very kind things to say about the new "Taylor Made Freestyle," which replicates Tupac and Snoop Dogg's voices with A.I. technology to taunt the Compton lyricist. Many of them, while obviously up for debate, are no less valid as a result, but the media personality also suggested that this is starting to define Drizzy as a winner more and more, yet he still wants K.Dot to fight back and drop a response ASAP. While he doesn't outright say this in the series of tweets below, it's hard to think that there's much Kendrick could do to turn him against OVO based on his remarks.

"DRAKE ON THIS N***A HEADTOP," DJ Akademiks began his tweet storm, which you can see continue further down below, on Friday night (April 19). "Drake drops AI assisted track to Give Kendrick Lamar a pep talk to actually engage in the Beef he STARTED. WE LIVE. Ps. I heard Drake wrote the AI verses for AI Tupac and AI Snoop Dogg. this next level. his Verse is clearly real and him tho. He wrote all 3 lmao. FIGHT BACK KENDRICK LAMAR.

DJ Akademiks Is Pretty Excited About Drake's Shots At Kendrick Lamar

"DRAKE pen ready....." DJ Akademiks continued. "He writing verses for himself and AI characters. He might need to write one for Kendrick too. Kendrick Lamar fans in shambles.. they been doing mental gymnastics tryna defend their guy for BAITING a beef and letting a n***a shoot up the block twice before he responded once. No more excuses... We aint tryna hear no response on ur album. DROP ASAP. Drake violating Kendrick Lamar 'Now we gotta [wait] a f***in week, cuz Taylor Swift ya new Top and if you bout to drop.. she gotta approve. This girl really bout to make you act like you not in a FEUD.'

More Ak Tweets

"Drake to Kendrick Lamar 'The First one only took me only a hour or two... the next one about to bring out the coward in YOU,'" he went on. "Chris Brown dissed Quavo before Kendrick responded to Drake.... wtf... the light skin n***as keeping it hip hop. Day 7 with no Response from Kendrick Lamar yet." Then, the former Everyday Struggle host posted Snoop Dogg's apparent response to this whole debacle. We'll see what else these rap personalities have to say. For more on DJ Akademiks and the latest updates on Drake and Kendrick Lamar, stay posted on HNHH.

