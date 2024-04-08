DJ Akademiks Rips J Cole To Shreds For Kendrick Lamar's Apology

DJ Akademiks is someone who has always had very strong opinions when it comes to the hip-hop world. Overall, he is someone who has actually angered people with his takes. For instance, he has been in feuds with the whole rap world, including Vic Mensa, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and even Yung Miami. That said, it is very clear that Akademiks doesn't mind being offensive when he has to be. Recently, Akademiks went off on none other than J Cole, following his apology to Kendrick Lamar, at Dreamville Festival.

"J Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar.. WTF going on in rap.. n***a violated u.. u retaliated and u apologized. Kendrick might be right.. aint no big 3.. its just BIG HIM. WTF," Akademiks wrote. "If Drake apologize to Kendrick Lamar.. i'm Done with Rap. Imma cover and only listen to Country Music. First Person Shooter dont even hit the same after that dam apology..." Needless to say, Akademiks was beside himself when he heard the apology. It was the worst thing that Cole probably could have done.

Read More: Saucy Santana Continues To Taunt DJ Akademiks

DJ Akademiks Speaks Out

Subsequently, Akademiks continued to go off on Cole. He noted that the rapper was "never meant to be Number one." He even said that Cole can no longer be part of the big three anymore. Instead, it should belong to Future. "This N***a J Cole just gave Kendrick Lamar a bye round in the Battle.. Kendrick Don't even gotta drop another song.. Literally the N***a u dissed... Tried to Diss u back and APOLOGIZED for even tryna disrespect u. WTF going on. We've never seen this in the history of rap," Akademiks explained.

More Thoughts

Let us know what you think of the rant from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this is actually that bad of a look for J Cole? Do you believe that he will be able to come back from all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: DJ Akademiks' 7 Biggest Beefs