DJ Akademiks Rips J Cole To Shreds For Kendrick Lamar's Apology

J. Cole has a lot of hip-hop heads upset this morning.

BYAlexander Cole
DJ Akademiks is someone who has always had very strong opinions when it comes to the hip-hop world. Overall, he is someone who has actually angered people with his takes. For instance, he has been in feuds with the whole rap world, including Vic Mensa, Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj, and even Yung Miami. That said, it is very clear that Akademiks doesn't mind being offensive when he has to be. Recently, Akademiks went off on none other than J Cole, following his apology to Kendrick Lamar, at Dreamville Festival.

"J Cole apologized to Kendrick Lamar.. WTF going on in rap.. n***a violated u.. u retaliated and u apologized. Kendrick might be right.. aint no big 3.. its just BIG HIM. WTF," Akademiks wrote. "If Drake apologize to Kendrick Lamar.. i'm Done with Rap. Imma cover and only listen to Country Music. First Person Shooter dont even hit the same after that dam apology..." Needless to say, Akademiks was beside himself when he heard the apology. It was the worst thing that Cole probably could have done.

DJ Akademiks Speaks Out

Subsequently, Akademiks continued to go off on Cole. He noted that the rapper was "never meant to be Number one." He even said that Cole can no longer be part of the big three anymore. Instead, it should belong to Future. "This N***a J Cole just gave Kendrick Lamar a bye round in the Battle.. Kendrick Don't even gotta drop another song.. Literally the N***a u dissed... Tried to Diss u back and APOLOGIZED for even tryna disrespect u. WTF going on. We've never seen this in the history of rap," Akademiks explained.

More Thoughts

Let us know what you think of the rant from DJ Akademiks, in the comments section down below. Do you believe this is actually that bad of a look for J Cole? Do you believe that he will be able to come back from all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
