DJ Akademiks Blasts J Cole Over Kendrick Lamar Diss: "Pick Another Angle!"

Today, J Cole dropped off a new album by surprise, Might Delete Later. The unexpected offering includes various high-profile features, but what's got fans talking the most is its 12th and final track, "7 Minute Drill." On the song, Cole goes after Kendrick Lamar, plowing through his discography with words for each album.

"I got a phone call that said somebody was dissing… Your first sh*t was classic, your last sh*t was tragic… your 2nd sh*t put n**gas to sleep but they gassed it… Your 3rd sh*t was massive hit that was your prime… I was trailing right behind but I just now hit mine," he rhymes. Of course, this appears to be a response to Kendrick's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's track "Like That," which went viral for his jabs at Cole and Drake.

DJ Akademiks Isn't Impressed

As expected, fans and critics alike have been vocal about the diss since it dropped, and DJ Akademiks was one of the first to chime in. According to him, Cole didn't do much at all and needs to step it up. "Listen, Kendrick's focused on quality, y'all have done quantity," he said during a recent stream. "You can't clown him on the quality when you never focused on it. Pick another angle!" He went on, defending the albums Cole dissed on his song. "Let's keep it a bean," he begins. "Good Kid, M.A.A.D City washes your best album and the last four, and that's Forest Hills Drive. DAMN washes it, and To Pimp A Butterfly is better than anything you've ever put out!"

"I don't know who sent you out J Cole," he also added. "But you came out crashing, and I don't know if they gave you the perfect road map." What do you think of J Cole dissing Kendrick Lamar on "7 Minute Drill"? What about DJ Akademiks' take on the track? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

