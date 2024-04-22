Adin Ross Chastizes Kendrick Lamar For Not Dropping A Drake Response, Laments Double Standards

Adin Ross has built a massive platform for himself over these past few years. Overall, his streams are some of the biggest in the world, and he has helped build a whole new site with Kick. At this point, one could assume he is one of the richest streamers in the world. Although he recently said he was retiring, it seems like that was a lie. In fact, over the weekend, he was streaming with a plethora of people, including xQc and even DJ Akademiks.

Ross did find himself streaming by himself at points, and it was here where he gave a detailed outlook on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud. Overall, Ross is known for having a good relationship with Drake. The artist has called Ross on stream a whole bunch of times, and they are both affiliated with Stake. Needless to say, they have a working relationship that is blossoming in real-time. Having said all of that, one can make the safe assumption that Adin is siding with Drake as it pertains to the Kendrick Lamar feud. In fact, the feud went a step further this weekend with the "Taylor Made Freestyle" which featured AI vocals from Snoop Dogg and 2Pac.

Read More: Adin Ross Claims There Is A Bounty On His Head

Adin Ross Weighs In

In the video clip above, Ross came out and said that this is all a very bad look for Kendrick. Moreover, he noted that there is a double standard at play here. He believes that Kendrick is getting a pass for not responding when Drake would be getting roasted by now. Furthermore, Ross is confused as to why Kendrick hasn't given a response, especially since he instigated the whole thing. It's not a unique take in the slightest, although it does speak to how Drake fans are viewing this beef right now.

Let us know what you think of this take from Adin Ross, in the comments section down below. Is he qualified enough to even speak on this kind of stuff? Will you be listening to Adin Ross on these matters, going forward? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Denies Sex Tape Allegations