DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross Blown Away By Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Track

DJ Akademiks and Adin Ross both reacted to Chris Brown's new diss track aimed at Quavo on social media, on Friday. They were left in shock at the vitriolic bars the R&B singer included on the song. While listening, Akademiks got up and walked away from the computer. He then exclaimed: "This is hip-hop! Yes!" When Adin Ross heard the song, he was simply left speechless.

In the comments of both posts, fans also praised Brown's track. "Gah dayumn," one fan wrote. "I don’t think people know Breezy rap days. These R&B dudes got bars, same like Trey Songz. Quavo isn’t better than Breezy on the mic. This beef ain’t even gna be close. Quavo ain’t battle rap ready." Another wrote: "The Big three is now Kendrick, Drake, and Chris Brown. Chris Brown would never apologize over raps."

Chris Brown & Quavo Perform In Celebrity Basketball Game

Chris Brown and Takeoff of the group Migos attend Team Luda Vs Team Breezy Celebrity Basketball Game at Georgia State University on September 6, 2015, in Atlanta, Georgia.

The track features plenty of disrespectful lyrics. In the first verse, Brown raps: "You the weakest link out of your clique, let's keep it a hundo, n***a. You f*cked my ex-ho, that's cool, I don't give no f*ck, lil' n***a. 'Cause I f*cked your ex when you were still with her, b*tch, I'm up, lil' n***a." At another point, he pays tribute to the late Migos rapper Takeoff, but adds: "Crazy how when he died, everybody really wished it was you instead." Check out Akademiks and Ross' responses to the lyrics below.

DJ Akademiks & Adin Ross React To Chris Brown's Diss Track

Quavo also seemingly responded to the diss by sharing a meme of Young Thug on his Instagram Story. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chris Brown and Quavo on HotNewHipHop.

