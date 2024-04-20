Saweetie Seems To Respond To Chris Brown's Quavo Diss Alluding To Her

Did everyone choose violence in 2024 (except J. Cole regretting his initial decision) or is this just the most coincidentally hostile time in rap's history? Moreover, the latest info brewing in hip-hop's butcher shop is the beef between Chris Brown and Quavo, which just escalated in a nasty and absolutely ruthless way with the former's "Weakest Link" diss against the latter. On it, he includes the following lines alluding to the former Migo's ex, Saweetie. "You f***ed my ex-h*e, that's cool, I don't give no f**k, lil' n***a," Breezy raps. "'Cause I f***ed your ex when you were still with her, b***h, I'm up, lil' n***a."

"They say revenge is sweet, now think about that s**t," Chris Brown continued against Quavo. "Don't let that line go over your head, I might just sing about that s**t / I had her fiending about that d**k, there's something sweet about that s**t / I got some tea about that b***h, but I ain't gon' speak about that s**t." Well, it looks like Saweetie herself has something to say about this whole debacle about these MCs' exes, as she took to Twitter early Saturday morning (April 20) to seemingly react to this diss. "let me go rewrite these nani verses," she wrote, and a couple of hours prior late Friday night (April 19), she had tweeted "WHEW ! CHILE." seemingly before the song came out, indicating that she perhaps knew of its existence before the public. That's entirely speculative, though, and just a theory with no real proof or backing.

Saweetie Seemingly Responds To Chris Brown's "Weakest Link" Mention

Regardless, the "nani verses" the Los Angeles MC's referring to is a new song she's coming out with very soon, which had and still has die-hards very excited. In fact, they're probably more excited now than they were then considering this Chris Brown and Quavo beef. However, it's hard to call whether Saweetie will really respond to any of this. After all, she's not usually one to get into explicit or speculated beef despite some past examples, and this would be one of the more direct callouts she's ever been involved in.

Meanwhile, the Icy Girl seems to still be with YG and having a great time as a couple right now following break-up rumors. Will he have to step into the booth to defend his girl? Only time will tell. For more news and the latest updates on Saweetie, Chris Brown, and Quavo, check back in with HNHH.

