Saweetie Responds To Accidentally "Picking A Side" In GloRilla & JT Beef

It seems like the Los Angeles femcee either didn't check the rest of her timeline before liking the City Girl's tweet or thought it wasn't a big deal.

Saweetie is well-known for her unbothered responses on social media, even when they might accidentally relate to beef between fellow femcees. Moreover, she recently liked a tweet from JT about her previous mugshots which left one blank, indicating that she's down to go back to jail over her current beef with GloRilla. It was a short-lived social media spat between the two over the weekend with no follow-up so far, which could change very soon. When a fan pointed out that the Los Angeles native "accidentally supported something in the middle of a fight," she had this to say: "who I'm fighting?"

As such, it seems like she either didn't check the rest of her timeline before the like or didn't really think it would be that big of a deal. Either way, assuming a Twitter like means you're out for blood over another's opponent is a pretty silly and presumptuous idea. After all, Saweetie is probably a little too busy right now with her own career moves to worry about what everyone else is doing all the time. For example, she teased a new single, "Nani," that has some fans predicting it as a guaranteed summer smash.

Saweetie Reacts To Assumption She Supports JT Against GloRilla

Meanwhile, this would be a pretty big follow-up to some other interesting releases and collaborations as of late, such as "Khutti" with Punjabi MC Diljit Donsanjh. With each passing week, it seems like Saweetie is prepping for a really big 2024, and it looks like she doesn't want anything to do with the current wave of femcee beef this year. Of course, this could all change very soon, but she's never really been that type of artist in the first place, at least beyond fan theories. We wouldn't really put any money on it, though.

Another recently shut-down rumor concerning the Icy Girl was her split from YG, something they were quick to dispel with a joint Rolling Loud L.A. appearance. With all this in mind, let's hope that the rumor mill slows down at least a little bit throughout the year. Or at least, that she'll stay just as cozily unaffected. For more news and the latest updates on Saweetie, come back to HNHH.

