Saweetie Checkmates Twitter User Who Claimed She's Not As Rich As She Says

Turns out that the California MC has replies locked and loaded for criticism coming her way, especially for those who don't understand the facts.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Saweetie's recent $25 million outfit for the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party turned a lot of heads for a lot of reasons. She stunned, she slayed, she served... but some folks think she deflected, too. Moreover, one particular Twitter user took to the social media platform on Monday (March 11) to allege that the California rapper isn't actually as rich as she implies with her multi-million dollar fashion choices. "Ion be believing these celebrities got as much money as they act like they got," the skeptic wrote. Then, she replied to this with a respectful and polite message, but one that pointed out that things aren't exactly as they see them.

"How does ur thought correlate with this video?" Saweetie clapped back on Twitter, now known as X. "We get dressed to go to red carpets i never said they was mine… the fact that a video of a girl enjoying some diamonds provoked u says more about u than it does about me babes." Of course, this is far from the first time that she responded to social media trolls in a notable way when it comes to her moves and releases this year.

Saweetie's Looks Was $25 Million, But Her Takedowns Of Trolls Are Priceless

However, don't get it twisted: the 30-year-old isn't all vindictive online or in person. In fact, that's just a very small fraction of her attitude and perspective on the game, as she also takes plenty of time to push other female artists forward or show them the love that they deserve. For example, Saweetie and GloRilla recently linked up at Billboard's Women In Music Awards, rekindling and reaffirming their strong bond as femcees. Considering how the industry can break down relationships rather than nurture them, this constance is heartening to see.

Meanwhile, as the Icy Girl continues to set the record straight on her next project, fans can't wait to see what's in store. It's one of the more anticipated releases in the rap world right now with a lot of history and patience-testing delays behind it. Now that it seems more likely than ever that it'll drop soon, maybe we'll get our reward for our patience sooner rather than later. Regardless, for more news and the latest updates on Saweetie, keep checking in with HNHH.

