Saweetie Claps Back At "Richtivities" Haters

Saweetie has no time for those hating on her new track "Richtivities". "yall support a lot of mid music maybe I’ll fit in 💋," the rapper wrote in response to someone calling "good looking" but having "mid" music. Furthermore, she took issue with people calling her out for never having "struggled" as she said "Richtivities" was inspired by music that made her "hustle harder". "praying u have more discernment since u believe everything u see 🤞🏽," she replied to one critic. "Part time receptionist, part time jordan ambassador, part time coder, part time waitress, created my clothing line MMM & successfully ran it by myself. What’s this called then?" she shot back at another.

"Richtivities" dropped after being teased by the rapper last month. Saweetie posted up poolside to preview her new track. The hook ("I'm doing rich sh-t") played on repeat as the rapper vibed in pleated corset top and dark pants. From what is heard, the track has Saweetie's classic pointed vocals and hard, hype-style beat. Fans online seemed pretty pumped for the track. "I kinda like it her music b gettin me hyped when i b doin my makeup & she talkin dat pretty b shi shes not the most lyrical obviously but it b a cool lil vibe," one person said. However, not everyone was digging the track. "I want Saweetie to go back to her style during 2019. That icy girl/boujee girl flow was EVERYTHING," another commenter countered.

Meanwhile, Saweetie refused to be baited by Shannon Sharpe when she joined The Nightcap for a live show. Sharpe eagerly began the conversation by asking the rapper about her past relationship with Quavo but Saweetie already had things on lock. "Is that all I have? I don't got Icy Girl? Or being Ms. McDonald? Or having a Mac campaign? All I got is that?" Saweetie asked as Sharpe backpedaled. Furthermore, the rapper refused to "spin the block" about her past relationships when pressed by Sharpe. "I don't have a record of doing that. That's not me, I don't do that," Saweetie said bluntly.

However, she did allude to a few things after Sharpe asked her why she gave back the Bentley Quavo gifted her during their relationship. "I didn't give it back. You know what happened," Saweetie said coyly. It has long been reported that Quavo repossessed the car after the couple broke up. Despite this, it's not something she is sweating. "I got myself the rose-colored Rolls Royce so I don't need it," she added.

