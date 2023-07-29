Saweetie Says She Still Intends To Release “Barbie” Song Despite “Barbie World”

Last month, Nicki Minaj was accused of stealing Saweetie’s song idea for the Barbie soundtrack. Problem, a rapper out of Compton who reportedly worked on Saweetie’s song, made the allegations on Twitter. Problem claimed that the song began as a track called “Icy Girl” and Saweetie sent it over to Nicki for a feature. Nicki then reportedly took the track, pushed Saweetie off the track, added Ice Spice, and turned into “Barbie World”. That track, which peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, plays over the credits of the hit movie.

“As a writer on this, I can confirm this song and idea was sent to her last year to submit for the Barbie movie. It’s sad to see that the original artist has been pushed off a song that was her idea and was meant for both of them. I have no side in this, but I will be compensated,” Problem tweeted in response to a clip of Saweetie reportedly performing “Icy Girl”.

Saweetie Still Intends To Release Her Version Of “Stolen” Song

In a recent interview, Saweetie addressed the controversy. She begun by confirming that she did have a finished version of the song before asked about the allegations directly. “There are no rules,” Saweetie said of the music industry. “It’s the wild wild west. [But] it’s inspiration. I love to inspire, that’s my purpose here. And they look bomb as fuck in that video. So it’s just like, okay bitch I see you. Mine’s still coming out though, stay tuned. I’m saving it for a very special moment.”

Of course, Saweetie has her hugely-anticipated debut album, Pretty Bitch Music, releasing later this year. It’s possible that “Icy Girl” could be a part of that. However, we will just have to wait and see when the song releases. Of course, missing out on Barbie sucks for Saweetie. However it’s clear that the rapper, whose work appeared on the Birds of Prey soundtrack, isn’t sweating it too much. Are you looking forward to hearing what Saweetie could have done for Barbie? Let us know in the comments.

