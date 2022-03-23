theft
- RelationshipsDJ Akademiks' Girlfriend Reportedly Stole $500K From His HouseAk also claimed the woman was constantly trying to find "leverage" on him.By Ben Mock
- MusicLil Zay Osama Arrested For Gun Possession & Robbery: ReportThis is unfortunately another installment in the long history of firearm charges and other crimes in the rapper's career.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsEx-Jaguars Employee Accused Of Stealing $22M From TeamThe man was in charge of the the team's "virtual credit card" program.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTommie Lee Finds Her Stolen CarTommie Lee says she's recovered the car she claimed to have been stolen out of her driveway.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMitchel Musso Arrested, Former "Hannah Montana" Actor Allegedly Stole Chips While DrunkIt was a seemingly extra busy weekend for police officers all across the country.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsSabrina Ionescu Asks For Custom Insoles Back After Vegas Shoe TheftThe pair of Sabrina 1s were stolen from Michelob Ultra Arena sometime time this week.By Ben Mock
- SportsCavs' Caris LeVert Has $93K Watch Stolen During House PartyThe police currently have no leads.By Ben Mock
- MusicSaweetie Says She Still Intends To Release "Barbie" Song Despite "Barbie World"Saweetie is ready to let her would-be Barbie song shine.By Ben Mock
- MusicFinesse2Tymes Has Car Theft Charges DroppedThe rapper escaped a felony charge this time.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureTina Knowles-Lawson Suffers $1M Theft At LA HomeThe theives reportedly made off with an entire safe.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureHundreds Of Post Malone's Raising Cane's Collector's Cups Stolen From RestaurantPost Malone and Raising Cane's launched the limited edition cups last week.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLady Gaga Sued By Woman Charged In Dog Theft For $500K RewardWhile Jennifer McBride says that Gaga didn't follow up on her promise, it's hard to get her to pay when McBride was found as a complicit actor in the singer's dogs' theft.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop Culture"Euphoria" Star Chloe Cherry Accused Of Stealing $28 BlouseA complaint claims she "admitted" to taking the shirt, but her rep says otherwise.By Erika Marie
- GramSauce Walka Has A Message For Youth After Alleged Attempted Robbery Turns DeadlyReports state that the Texas rapper almost became the victim of a robbery in L.A.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMariah Carey Is "So Grateful" To Police After 3 Men Arrested For Break-In: ReportInvestigators reportedly stated that the 3 men were responsible for a string of crimes in Atlanta.By Erika Marie
- CrimeFour Suspects Arrested After Alleged Home Invasion At Future's BM House: ReportThey are also suspected of burglarizing Gunna's home and attempting a home invasion at Marlo Hampton's residence.By Erika Marie
- CrimeYung Bleu Shows Thief Trying To Steal Rolls Royce, Issues WarningThe singer has an ominous warning for the "jack boys" who showed up at his home: "Security might let u live."By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Details When An Ex Stole $20K From Her: "I'm Traumatized"The rapper says she worked hard as a dancer to earn that money, but one day she checked on her stash and it was gone.By Erika Marie
- PoliticsKanye West 2020 Campaign Committee Claims Someone Stole Thousands To Pay Bills: ReportThe campaign committee reportedly contacted the Federal Election Commission with claims that they "fell victim to a fraud scheme."By Erika Marie
- GossipLil Meech Released From Jail, Haimov Jewelers Issues Statement: "We Reached Out"Meech faces charges of first-degree grand theft after Haimov claims he never finished paying off a $250K luxury watch and tried trading it in at another jeweler.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRay J Believes He Would Still Be With Kim Kardashian But She "Stole From My Family"Back in 2008, Kim and two of her siblings were sued for allegedly using Brandy's credit card to make unauthorized purchases totaling over $120K.By Erika Marie
- CrimeThieves Hit Beverly Hills Jewelry Store In Smash & Grab, Make Off With $5Mil In Items: ReportFive men were filmed by several bystanders as they broke a window and grabbed as many items as they could before fleeing down the busy street.By Erika Marie