Mitchel Musso Arrested, Former “Hannah Montana” Actor Allegedly Stole Chips While Drunk

As a kid, watching others live your dream by starring in hit shows on the Disney Channel felt frustrating. However, seeing the trials and tribulations former child stars go through while attempting to navigate adulthood may have you feeling grateful that you skipped out on those auditions after all. Orlando Brown and Amanda Bynes are two figures who continue to appear in the news as they work through their mental health struggles. Now, Hannah Montana alum Mitchel Musso joins them.TMZ reports he was arrested in Texas on Saturday (August 26) night.

The incident took place at a hotel in the city of Rockwall, according to the outlet. Officers responded to a call claiming that a man (now known to be Musso) was acting belligerent after allegedly stealing a bag of chips from the food market. Staff approached the 32-year-old to demand that he pay for the product, at which point he became verbally abusive toward them and walked away. When authorities arrived on the scene, Musso was waiting outside the hotel and determined to be under the influence.

Read More: Miley Cyrus Sends Migos Flowers For “Hannah Montana” Anniversary

Disney Channel Alum Mitchel Musso Arrested In Texas

Mitchel Musso has been arrested for public drunkenness, theft, and more, TMZ reports. pic.twitter.com/xwBCDbOn4E — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 27, 2023

At the same time, local police reportedly found “a ton of outstanding traffic warrants in his name.” As a result, they cuffed him and took him into custody where the above mugshot was captured. Compared to the viral one that Donald Trump posed for earlier this weekend, Musso looks much more dejected. Thankfully, his charges are less serious and include public intoxication, theft (under $100), expired registration, failure to display a driver’s license, and violating a promise to appear notice. He was released on Sunday on a $1,000 bond.

As mentioned, Mitchel Musso isn’t the only one whose drunken behaviour landed him behind bars this past weekend. Erica Mena’s Atlanta arrest continues to be a hot topic of conversation, especially now that we know she reportedly bit an officer at the time. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Erica Mena Bit Police Officer During Weekend Arrest In Atlanta: Report

[Via]