disney
- Pop CultureSabrina Carpenter Net Worth 2024: What Is The Singer & Actress Worth?Dive into Sabrina Carpenter's remarkable journey from child star to multifaceted artist and entrepreneur, building her net worth.By Rain Adams
- Pop CultureMarvel Studios Severes Ties With Jonathan Majors Following Guilty VerdictJonathan Majors' time with Marvel is officially over.By Cole Blake
- NewsNick Cannon Says He Spends $200k Per Year At DisneylandNick Cannon says he's at Disneyland "at least once a month."By Cole Blake
- MusicKodak Black Wanted To Audition For Disney So He Could "Push Up On Zendaya"Kodak Black addresses the viral Nickelodeon audition video. By Aron A.
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors' "Magazine Dreams" Has Release Date Scrapped By DisneyThe move was widely expected given Majors' legal trouble.By Ben Mock
- MoviesDisney Halloween Movies: Picking Classics To Watch This OctoberDive into these family-friendly classics from Disney this Halloween!By Jake Skudder
- TVDisney's "Tiana" Series Arrives In 2024: What We KnowAnika Noni Rose returns to voice the titular Princess!By Demi Phillips
- MusicChristina Aguilera Net Worth 2023: What Is The Pop Icon Worth?A comprehensive look at Christina Aguilera's journey, from her New York beginnings to achieving global musical stardom.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureMitchel Musso Arrested, Former "Hannah Montana" Actor Allegedly Stole Chips While DrunkIt was a seemingly extra busy weekend for police officers all across the country.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSelena Gomez Net Worth 2023: A Look At The Megastar's Massive FortuneThe multi-million dollar journey of Selena Gomez, tracing her rise from a child artist to a global sensation.By Jake Skudder
- TV"The Little Mermaid" Animated Show Greenlit By DisneyMore Black Ariel content is on the way.By Ben Mock
- SportsColorado Governor Offers NBA Finals Bet To Ron DeSantisJared Polis really upped the ante on the traditional politician's sports bet.By Ben Mock
- Movies"The Little Mermaid" Audience Members Get Into Altercation During ScreeningThe new live action adaptation did well at the box office, and some say videos like these hurt the cause.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureWhat Happened To Orlando Brown?From "That's So Raven" to "Bad Boys Texas" star, we're exploring the tumultuous career of Orlando Brown. By Victor Omega
- Pop CultureJonathan Majors Reportedly Being Recast In MCUThe last domino might be about to fall for Jonathan MajorsBy Ben Mock
- TechHalle Bailey's "The Little Mermaid" Receives Positive Initial Reviews, Even With "Some CGI Issues"The long-awaited live-action remake will arrive in theatres for all to enjoy on May 26th.By Hayley Hynes
- UncategorizedDisney Sues Ron DeSantisRon DeSantis has just been dealt another Mickey Mouse-shaped headacheBy Ben Mock
- TVOrlando Brown Doesn't Care About Disney, Calls Himself ChristThe troubled former child actor makes another confusing statement.By Noah Grant
- TVLizzo Makes Hilarious Claim After "Mandalorian" CameoLizzo made a bold claim about her new place within the Disney canon.By Ben Mock