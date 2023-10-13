Disney’s “Tiana” Series Arrives In 2024: What We Know

Disney fans are finally about to get some much-needed justice for Princess Tiana very soon. After spending most of her screen time as a frog in The Princess and the Frog, the lovable restaurant owner is finally given another significant role on screen. Disney’s Tiana will feature the fan-favorite princess on an exciting new adventure. Evidently, the House of Mouse’s first Black American princess has been a significant character since she was introduced.

Known for her hardworking personality and heart of gold, Tiana is undoubtedly one of the most iconic princesses in Disney’s ever-growing lineup. With this in mind, it comes as no surprise that she is making her return in the upcoming musical animated series. Moreover, The Princess and the Frog characters will get their own Disneyland ride in 2024. Tiana is set to dominate the Disney stratosphere next year.

The Long Road To Disney’s Tiana

Disney’s Tiana was first announced in 2020, alongside other popular spin-offs from Moana, Zootopia, and Big Hero 6. In the time since then, Baymax!, a series based on the aforementioned Big Hero 6 movie, has released one season. In 2021, Disney shared further details, divulging that Tiana would premiere on Disney+ in 2023. Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studio, announced the series in 2021. She shared that “we are bringing Tiana and her friends back, for all-new stories in a long-form musical comedy series.” Excited fans have patiently waited for the series to premiere on-screen for over three years now finally. Be that as it may, they will have to wait a little while longer. The studio has updated the public that Disney’s Tiana will premiere in late 2024.

What to Expect: The Return Of Anika Noni Rose & More

For all the deserved praise The Princess and the Frog received, the movie wasn’t without criticism. Particularly, a lack of extensive New Orleans representation was frowned upon. This was due to a considerable portion of the film taking place in the Louisiana bayous. However, there’s still an entire world to explore, especially now that Tiana has become a bonafide princess. The audience did not explore Tiana’s home, albeit for a few minutes in the introduction. Disney’s Tiana series promises to remedy all of that, taking viewers into Tiana’s world. As Jennifer Lee put it, “The possibilities are endless, with Tiana stepping into a role as the princess of a land we have yet to visit, and with so much more of New Orleans left to see.”

Anika Noni Rose, the original voice actress for Tiana, is set to reprise her voice role. This is undoubtedly one of the major selling points of the entire series. Fans have long been expectant of the return of Rose in some fashion to the world of Disney. However, the studio has kept much of the information about the rest of the cast under wraps. In the coming months, they should reveal more of the lineup.

Fans also hope for a live-action adaptation, and stars like Coco Jones and Ari Lennox have expressed a desire to play Tiana. Behind the scenes, Joyce Sherri has come on as the series’ lead writer and director, while Nathan Curtis will produce. The executive producers are Jennifer Lee and Stella Meghie, who was initially billed to direct the show. As aforementioned, Disney’s Tiana is expected to premiere on Disney+ sometime in late 2024.

