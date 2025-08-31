Snoop Dogg Says He's "Not Perfect" In Apology For Controversial "Lightyear" Comments

Last week, Snoop Dogg stopped by the It's Giving podcast for a chat with Sarah Fontenot. The conversation shifted to one about perceived shifts in gender dynamics. From there, Snoop responded by talking about when he went to see the Pixar film Lightyear with his then six-year-old grandson.

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," he said. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

The comments sparked negative reactions, with many saying they were homophobic. Lightyear writer Lauren Gunderson directly addressed Snoop, pointing out that they do not play a big role in the film. She argued that even having them in the film at all is important for representation. "I know they got a lot of s**t for this inclusion, but stuff like this matters because beautiful love like this exists," she said on Threads.

Snoop Dogg responded to the backlash he received with a public comment on Instagram, made in the replies to a Hollywood Unlocked post. The original post came from T.S. Madison, in which she called Snoop out for those comments. Madison argued that Snoop's remarks were "rooted in homophobia."