Snoop Dogg Expresses Criticism Of LGBTQIA+ Storylines In Kids Movies

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 218 Views
Snoop Dogg Criticism LGBTQIA Kids Movies Hip Hop News
Oct 6, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Recording artist and actor Snoop Dogg (left) and film director Antoine Fuqua (right) on the field before the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Dallas Cowboys at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Snoop Dogg didn't discriminate against other genders or sexual orientations, but he believes kids should learn about them later in life.

Snoop Dogg recently stopped by the It's Giving podcast for a conversation almost as wide-ranging as his decades-long career. At one point, the sit-down caused some debate when host Sarah Fontenot posited interpretations on evolving gender dynamics "coddling" boys and "hardening" girls in the Black community due to the amount of single mothers.

Tha Doggfather responded by recalling when he went to see the 2022 Pixar animated film Lightyear with his grandson. One of the film's characters, Alisha Hawthorne, has a child with her wife in the movie.

"What you see is what you see, they're putting it everywhere," the Death Row boss remarked. "My grandson in the middle of the movie like, 'Papa Snoop, how she have a baby with a woman? She a woman.' Aw, s**t. I didn't come here for this s**t, I just came to watch the goddamn movie. [...] 'Shhh. The movie ain't over yet.' I'm scared to go to the movies now. Like, y'all throwing me in the middle of s**t that I don't have an answer for. [...] It threw me for a loop. These are kids that we have to show that at this age? They're going to ask questions. I don't have the answer."

Snoop Dogg Interview

The context for this part of the conversation is that Snoop was talking about how he feels like he didn't become a man until his mid-30s. After these remarks about Lightyear, he and Fontenot spoke on how kids are learning about heavy topics like mental illness these days too, which they think they should tackle later in life.

To be crystal clear, the West Coast rapper didn't say anything negative about different genders or sexual orientations here. But to answer his question, lesbian partners can get pregnant via artificial insemination or in vitro fertilization via sperm donors.

Elsewhere, while Snoop Dogg's icon status shines in unexpected ways, he's also staying pretty active beyond his legendary run. "Let It Run," his new collab with the Zac Brown Band, caused a lot of conversation. So we'll see what the next topic of discussion is, whether divisive or more innocuous.

