Zac Brown Band & Snoop Dogg Drop An Amusing Country-Rap Crossover On "Let It Run"

BY Devin Morton
zac-brown-band-snoop-dogg-let-it-run-stream zac-brown-band-snoop-dogg-let-it-run-stream
Zac Brown and Snoop Dogg link up for a summer weed anthem with a country twang in its voice.

The Zac Brown Band have been major players in the country music scene for over a decade, with several chart-topping albums and plenty of industry awards. Now, the band is gearing up to release their first album in four years, titled Love & Fear. They have enlisted the help of Snoop Dogg on the album’s latest single, “Let It Run.”

Of course, Snoop Dogg is no stranger to miscellaneous feature spots, as he has hundreds of appearances on songs made by everyone from Dr. Dre to random high schoolers. This also is not even his first feature on a country song this year, as he delivered a verse on the song “Gettin’ Gone” by ERNEST. But, this track is a whole lot more up Snoop’s alley than that one was.

Both Brown and Snoop talk about smoking weed on the song, with Brown telling whoever smokes with him to not spit on the blunt. “If it’s burning kinda funny, we can roll another one,” he says on the track. It’s a matter-of-fact song (with profanity) that feels completely unlike much of the popular sounds of country today.

Snoop Dogg enters behind Zac Brown with a verse that is also about marijuana. The beat changes when he gets on the track, and it momentarily sounds like something that would not have been out of place on a more recent Snoop album. His verse is quick, and he stays on theme. “I don’t need your damn saliva on this tangerine sativa,” he states. It’s a quick verse, and then he makes his exit. Overall, the song is not going to be for everyone, as country is a divisive genre. But it is fun enough, and it seems like both parties enjoyed recording it. Stream “Let It Run” below.

Zac Brown Band & Snoop Dogg - Let It Run

Quotable Lyrics:

Let that b***h run, light some, pass one
Maybe two, what it do, f****n’ with some superglue
Spittin’ on my bleezy, homie take it easy
Wet mouth crumb snatchin’ son of a b***h
What makes you think I wanna hit a blunt full of spit

