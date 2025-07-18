Nicki Minaj knows how to start a fire. This week, the match landed on SZA. It started with a cryptic tweet that appeared to take aim at Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson, who manages SZA. Meanwhile, the singer is in the middle of a European tour, and not long after tweeted what looked like a lighthearted nod to Mercury retrograde. The timing was close, and it didn't take long for some to believe that SZA was taking a submilinal jab at Ms. Minaj.

It should’ve ended there, but it didn’t. Nicki snapped back with venom, accusing SZA of playing coy and sounding “like a fkng dead dog.” From there, the tweets turned surgical. Nicki dismissed SZA’s music, her success, and her visibility in the industry. She painted her as disposable and took jabs at her looks, as well as the purported lies SZA has shared throughout her career. “If every song you’ve ever done vanished right now,” Nicki wrote, “the music business wouldn’t even miss you.”

Every few months, Nicki Minaj resurfaces online with a mission. If there’s a grudge to air, she names names. Her frustrations with Roc Nation have long been public with claims of withheld money, blocked opportunities, and industry sabotage. This week, she widened the scope. In just a few days, Minaj has taken aim at Punch, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, SZA, and all those who she claims have conspired to keep her silent.

However, it's still unclear why Minaj took aim at the Ctrl star. It's thought that Punch's "Broken Barbies" tweet, which is a reference to a song he's currently promoting from iAmLyric, was taken as an insult to the Queen of the Barbz. SZA never asked to be in this moment. Her name was looped into a feud that wasn’t hers to begin with, and despite her attempts to de-escalate, she’s now at the center of a spectacle she didn’t create. While the tweets keep coming, the real story isn’t about who's right or who's real. It’s about how quickly a woman’s image can become leverage in someone else’s fight.

The timeline moved fast. After Minaj's supposed tweet about Punch began making the rounds, SZA's retrograde post arrived. The energy was light, but the timing made it easy for people to assume she was responding. SZA later clarified that her post had nothing to do with Nicki. She said she’d just gotten off stage and was referencing the retrograde, which would officially begin two days later. That didn’t stop the fire. Nicki responded by saying, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," calling her "ugly," and referencing old tweets showing SZA allegedly dissing Beyoncé and Rihanna. The fury was swift, but SZA remained publicly unfazed.

However, the floodgates were already opened. In a series of additional tweets, Minaj continued to question SZA's personal and professional life. "B*tch looking & sounding like she got stung by a f*cking bee. 😩 dot dot dot *Draws on my fake freckles*," Minaj tweeted. She said no one knew her songs, no one cared about her music, and that the industry wouldn’t miss her. SZA, who is currently performing on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, responded with one clear post: “I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping.”

But that wasn't all. For a brief moment, some believed SZA was going to return the energy. However, the singer decided to let it slide with light clapbacks, but not without leaving a few celebratory thoughts about her RIAA Diamond and Platinum certifications. Nicki snapped, "Does Sza think she’s more successful than me?... I’ve been to countries that never heard of you. I know you’re not THAT stupid are you? Stadiums? Did you look at the venues I played on my OWN headlined FESTIVAL tour out of the country last year? Bitch have you ever headlined to 80K ppl? Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

The Liar Lore Surrounding SZA

To understand why Nicki’s jabs gained traction, you have to understand the lore around SZA. Long before she was headlining stadiums, SZA had an [alleged] habit of telling stories that didn’t always hold up under scrutiny. Fans have joked for years about her “freckle era,” when she claimed she had natural freckles on her face that some say never existed before. Then, she once tweeted she'd never owned a television despite alleged photos showing one in her home. Others have picked apart claims of her remarks about her natural hair, studying marine biology (which she did but didn't graduate), and other tidbits that arose early on in the singer's career. There were even accusations spewed that SZA once took to Twitter to diss Minaj.

These aren’t scandals. They’re part of a digital mythology that’s always followed her that's quirky, confusing, sometimes contradictory. None of it has slowed her success. If anything, the contradictions have become part of her persona. Fans roll their eyes, laugh it off, and move on. The “SZA lies” commentary isn’t new. It’s a running joke in her fanbase, not an open wound. So, when Nicki surfaced to drag her for old claims, it didn’t feel like a revelation. It felt like a reach.

Nicki’s incesssent trolling stretches beyond SZA. In recent weeks, she re-launched a sustained attack against Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez, using the hashtag #JusticeForDemoree. That campaign tied Perez—and by extension Roc Nation—to serious allegations, including swatting and family conflict. Those charges targeted a high-ranking female executive, creating digital pressure alongside her SZA attacks.

When The Timeline Becomes A Weapon

Minaj has turned Twitter into a battleground for years. Her targets shift, but the rhythm stays the same. Posts are rapid, the tone is scorched, and the message is clear that if you say anything she doesn’t like, she’ll turn her timeline into a courtroom. To Minaj, she's laying the groundwork for exposing those untruths and sneaky dealings behind the scenes. To her fans, they are armed for battle to defend her at every cost.

There’s a long list of people who’ve been pulled into the crosshairs. Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Latto have all been on the receiving end of Nicki’s public disapproval. At various points, she’s clashed online with Cardi B, Remy Ma, Latto, Meek Mill, Miley Cyrus, and even fans. She’s accused Billboard of sabotage, called out streaming services, and threatened journalists by name.

Further, in many of these moments, the instigating offense isn’t clear. A tweet, an interview, a vague post—sometimes silence. Yet, once Nicki starts, she rarely stops. Her Barbz often follow suit, unleashing harassment campaigns that include doxxing, threats, and mass-reporting. This ecosystem of digital retaliation turns criticism into combat and conversation into risk.

For many artists, moments like these pass. For Nicki, they repeat. The common thread isn’t the subject, it’s the scale. When someone disagrees, she doesn’t just respond, she launches. And in the process, the original tension gets buried beneath an avalanche of insult, accusation, and spectacle.

The Real Rage — Equity, Access, & Alleged Attacks

Underneath the viral vitriol lies decades of grievances. One key issue? Nicki claims her stake in Tidal, signed under Roc Nation’s umbrella, was grossly underpaid. She estimated she's owed millions, publicly accusing Jay‑Z of exploiting her trust and “karmic debt” that’s still unpaid.

That financial dispute sharpened her critique of Roc Nation’s inner circle, especially Desiree Perez. She’s accused Perez not just of blocking her opportunities, but of "swatting" her and reporting false emergencies that triggered police responses at Nicki’s home. The rapper also alleged that Perez tried to have her daughter committed, paid to manipulate narratives, and procured streaming bots for artists. Hov nor Perez have responded to Minaj's tirades, but that hasn't meant Nicki was letting up.

Moreover, Nicki’s anger is methodical. She links her stalled access—missed features, uncashed equity, blocked streams—to a broader culture of gatekeeping. She’s marshaling financial, legal, and emotional claims at a time when public opinion reaches beyond record deals. With each post, she reframes private battles as public reckoning.

All of this converges around SZA. Nicki’s barbs don’t land by accident. They’re loud signals to Roc Nation and Jay‑Z that she’s reclaiming space and reminding them, and the world, who’s been overlooked. She’s fighting two battles: one for her dollars, and one for her narrative.

Grief sits beneath the fury. Nicki Minaj speaks from a place shaped by loss—lost trust, missed opportunities, and a sense that the industry she helped build has kept her at arm’s length. Her frustrations with Roc, Jay, and Perez follow a long timeline and growing list, fueled by accusations of betrayal and erasure.

Further, Minaj's desire to speak truth to power holds weight. She’s fought for her place and held the door open for others. That legacy matters. But the recent approach raises real concerns. SZA, Megan, and others have become collateral in a battle seemingly rooted elsewhere. Dont' get us wrong: every artist deserves space to call out exploitation. That includes Nicki. Yet, calling out doesn’t require harming others to make the point. These fights carry real-world consequences, especially when fanbases are mobilized to harass, dox, or silence anyone seen as a critic.