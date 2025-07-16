TDE Punch Casually Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Explosive Allegations

Yesterday evening (July 15), Nicki Minaj went absolutely ballistic on TDE Punch, accusing him of bullying, lying, and more.

If you happened to be on during the evening yesterday, then you may have caught wind of another Nicki Minaj tirade. But if you didn't, here's a rundown. So, the Trinidadian icon has been using a lot of her energy on music labels as of late.

Her laser has been pointed at JAY-Z and Desiree Perez of Roc Nation. But she took a break from her issues with the head honchos over there and instead aired out her grievances with TDE. In particular, with its CEO, Terrence "Punch" Henderson. She went absolutely off on him, alleging that he's bullied, harassed, and lied to her over various instances.

She didn't provide a timeline, but Nicki did claim to have "receipts" of TDE Punch's actions/wrongdoings. Overall, this explosion was kind of surprising, but this behavior has been normal as of late for the Queen of the Barbz.

Her rant began with this tweet that reads, "Lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. Lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on. #JusticeForDemoree."

Nicki Minaj & SZA

Next came a picture of Punch alongside another set of accusations. "Me after I suck some good zik. Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t."

She continued in another beefy paragraph, "So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion. He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand."

Throughout the night, Punch either didn't pay Nicki's slew of tweets any mind or he just wasn't active on the platform. However, it may be the former as the boss of the West Coast imprint reacted pretty nonchalantly with a simple response just a few hours after Minaj's rant began. "So what did I miss?" he said.

Her twitter fingers may be active again, especially if she falls for this rage bait attempt. So, stay tapped in.

But someone who did give the "Starships" rapper and singer the time of day was SZA. She clapped back quite quickly in defense of manager and boss. "Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose," she wrote. That led to a back-and-forth in which Minaj said she sounded like a "fkng dead dog" and "like she got stung by a f*cking bee."

