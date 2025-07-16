Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA’s Appearance, Career & More During Brutal Twitter Tirade

BY Caroline Fisher 121 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Nicki Minaj Attacks SZA Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Nicki Minaj attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on July 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage)
Recently, Nicki Minaj went on yet another fiery rant, this time targeting TDE's Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA.

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj took to X with another scathing rant, this time targeting both Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA. She alleged that the Top Dawg Entertainment president bullied her, and that she has receipts to prove it.

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," she alleged.

As for SZA, she posted some vague tweets amid the rant, prompting a fiery response from Nicki. "Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose," the songstress said. "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," Nicki fired back. "Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..."

Read More: SZA Promptly Claps Back At Nicki Minaj For Putting TDE Punch On Blast

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

"I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," SZA declared. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Nicki didn't stop there, however. In a series of other tweets, she went after SZA's appearance, career, and more. "Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you," she wrote in part. "Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

She went on to call SZA "ugly," "dirty," "musty," and more. After that, she discussed the performer on Stationhead, as captured by Live Bitez. She accused her of drawing on her freckles, dissing "every female entertainer," and more. At the time of writing, SZA has not publicly responded to Nicki's latest insults.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On TDE Punch In Latest Rant

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
nicki minaj Music SZA Promptly Claps Back At Nicki Minaj For Putting TDE Punch On Blast 6.5K
nicki minaj Music TDE Punch Casually Reacts To Nicki Minaj's Explosive Allegations 162
Nicki Minaj Scorched Eart TDE Punch Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Goes Scorched Earth On TDE Punch In Latest Rant 2.6K
Nicki Minaj Appears To Target Beyonce Hip Hop News Music Nicki Minaj Appears To Target Beyonce During Bizarre Stationhead Rant 12.1K
Comments 0