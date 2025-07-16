Yesterday, Nicki Minaj took to X with another scathing rant, this time targeting both Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA. She alleged that the Top Dawg Entertainment president bullied her, and that she has receipts to prove it.

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand," she alleged.

As for SZA, she posted some vague tweets amid the rant, prompting a fiery response from Nicki. "Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose," the songstress said. "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," Nicki fired back. "Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..."

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

"I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," SZA declared. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Nicki didn't stop there, however. In a series of other tweets, she went after SZA's appearance, career, and more. "Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you," she wrote in part. "Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

She went on to call SZA "ugly," "dirty," "musty," and more. After that, she discussed the performer on Stationhead, as captured by Live Bitez. She accused her of drawing on her freckles, dissing "every female entertainer," and more. At the time of writing, SZA has not publicly responded to Nicki's latest insults.