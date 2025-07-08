Nicki Minaj has been going off on Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez as well as Jay-Z in a series of posts on social media. In doing so, she brought up their connections to the Democratic Party, Raymir Satterthwaite's paternity allegations against Jay-Z, and more.

"Dear #JayZ & Desirat, You ruined hiphop, You ruined football, You ruined basketball, You ruined touring, You ruined instagram, You ruined Twitter. The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only," Minaj wrote in one post on X (formerly Twitter).

In another scathing message, she added: "So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn’t a democrat???!! Black ppl I thought yall hate all Trump supporters????? Wait, did JayZ ever campaign for Kamala???? Hmmm. He’s benefitted so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about 'brothers' why didn’t Jigga man come out & strongly campaign for the democratic party @ that time?????? Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? lol. WOO WEE."

"That was so kind of President Trump. And that was so kind of President Obama to passionately go out & campaign. But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election????" she continued. "He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man & Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up."

Nicki Minaj & Jay-Z Beef

In another post, she shared a picture of Jay-Z and Raymir Satterthwaite, who has been seeking a paternity test to prove whether the iconic rapper is his biological father. "Oh is this why he was trending the other day? Idk. I hope all is well. To God be the glory," she captioned the post.

Earlier in the day, Minaj also accused Jay-Z of owing her upwards of $200 million. "We’ve calculated about 100-200MM so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It’s only collecting more interest. You still in my TOP 5 tho. Let’s get it n***a. And anyone still calling him Hov will answer to God for the blasphemy," Minaj wrote in a one post. She further offered to give a portion of the money to her fans if he returns it.