Tina Knowles Changes IG Caption As Fans Assume She's Dissing Nicki Minaj

BY Cole Blake 696 Views
Matriarch - An Evening With Tina Knowles - Brooklyn, NY
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Tina Knowles speaks onstage during Matriarch: An Evening with Tina Knowles, Family, and Friends at Brooklyn Paramount on May 19, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Tina Knowles wants no part of the drama between Nicki Minaj and Jay-Z, which exploded on social media, Wednesday.

Tina Knowles switched up a caption to one of her recent Instagram posts as fans quickly assumed she was taking shots at Nicki Minaj. On Wednesday, she reposted a video of herself and her daughter, Beyonce. The caption read: "Good morning. It feels good to wake up knowing my favs didn't lose their minds like some people. Y'all have a great day remember to ignore the ignorance as @mstinaknowles would say."

Earlier in the day, Nicki Minaj had been firing off a barrage of posts on both X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram targeting Knowles' son-in-law, Jay-Z. As fans in the comments section began assuming she was shading Minaj, Tina Knowles changed the caption. It now reads: "Wow I reposted this because it was talking about our relationship . It had nothing to do with anyone other than Me and Beyonce. Please stop being messy and dragging me into something I don’t have anything to do with! You guys should be ashamed !!! And all the bots are ridiculous!!!"

Nicki Minaj Jay-Z Beef

Nicki Minaj fired off several posts about Jay-Z as well as Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez on Wednesday. "Dear #JayZ & Desirat, You ruined hiphop, You ruined football, You ruined basketball, You ruined touring, You ruined instagram, You ruined Twitter. The jig is up. All of this is alleged & for entertainment purposes only," Minaj wrote in one post on X.

In another scathing message, she added: "So lemme get this straight. Yall so called black savior #JayZ has a Hispanic CEO who was pardoned by President Trump?!!!!?!?! Hmmmmm interesting. So does that mean Desirat isn’t a democrat???!! Black ppl I thought yall hate all Trump supporters????? Wait, did JayZ ever campaign for Kamala???? Hmmm. He’s benefitted so much from the party. When President Obama gave the speech about 'brothers' why didn’t Jigga man come out & strongly campaign for the democratic party @ that time?????? Could it be that yall have all been hoodwinked? lol. WOO WEE."

"That was so kind of President Trump. And that was so kind of President Obama to passionately go out & campaign. But what did Mr. Jigga man do to help yall win the election????" she continued. "He’s above speaking out to help his party? Or was it not his party? Is it just about who can benefit him & Desirat at the time???? Oh black ppl it looks like the Jigga man & Desirat played yall once again. LMFAO. The jig is up." In more posts, she referenced Raymir Satterthwaite's paternity allegations against Jay-Z.

