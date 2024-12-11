Man Alleging He’s Jay-Z’s Illegitimate Son Slams Him Amid Sexual Assault Accusations

Rymir Satterthwaite is asking for "transparency."

It's already been an undoubtedly difficult week for Jay-Z and his team, and now, it looks like the mogul is facing even more bad press. Recently, he was hit with a lawsuit by an anonymous woman who accuses him and Diddy of sexually assaulting her at a party in 2000, when she was just 13 years old. He's since denied these allegations in a lengthy statement, and accused the lawyer representing the alleged victim of being a fraud.

“What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” the statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!” The lawsuit has resulted in big reactions from countless social media users and even the man who's alleged that he's Jay-Z's illegitimate son for years.

Rymir Satterthwaite Reacts To Jay-Z Allegations

31-year-old Rymir Satterthwaite recently called out Jay-Z for his response to the allegations, and demanded a DNA test, according to The Jasmine Brand. “Despite my efforts, Mr. Carter has never once written a letter to me to address these claims—whether to deny or acknowledge paternity, or to explain why his attorneys committed this fraud," he alleged, per the outlet. “If Mr. Carter values the ideals of honor and protecting children, as he claims in his letter, he should step forward with transparency. He continues to deflect and avoid.”