Charles Barkley's Jay-Z Joke Leads To Hilarious "Inside The NBA" Moment

NBA: Finals-Boston Celtics at Dallas Mavericks
Jun 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; NBA TV analyst Charles Barkley talks on set before game three of the 2024 NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Charles Barkley had the whole show laughing.

Charles Barkley cracked a joke about Jay-Z during the latest episode of Inside The NBA that left the entire show in laughter. As Kenny Smith mentioned the legendary rapper, Barkley remarked, "Probably not a good time right now." The comment comes after a woman accused Jay of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. She made the accusation in an amendment to a prior lawsuit against Diddy on Sunday.

Fans on social media have been loving the humorous moment. "Barkley is hilarious when he's not saying the stupidest crap ever," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "Shaq was in disbelief. Hilarious."

"Inside The NBA" Crew Speak During The NBA Awards

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak onstage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live on TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York, New York. 27111_002 (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TNT)

Jay has already condemned the attorney behind the lawsuit, Tony Buzbee, in a fiery public statement on Sunday night. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Charles Barkley Jokes About Jay-Z

Additionally, due to the virality of the story online, Jay and his attorney, Alex Spiro, have requested an emergency hearing to address the lawsuit. “Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent. This is a shakedown,” Spiro stated in a letter caught by AllHipHop. Check out the reference to Jay-Z on Inside The NBA below.

