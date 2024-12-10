Jay-Z Calls For An Emergency Hearing To Address Shocking Allegations

Jay-Z is taking a fast response.

Jay-Z wants an emergency federal court hearing to address the recent bombshell allegations put forth by an anonymous woman on Sunday. The "Jane Doe" amended a previous lawsuit against Diddy to accuse the Roc Nation mogul of allegedly raping her at an afterparty for the 2000 MTV VMAs when she was just 13 years old. Jay's lawyer, Alex Spiro, addressed the situation in a formal letter to the court on Monday.

“Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis. For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent. This is a shakedown,” Spiro stated, as caught by AllHipHop. He also reiterated that Jay is in no way linked to Diddy's ongoing criminal case. “JAY-Z is not a suspect or even a person of interest in that case," he said.

Jay-Z & Diddy Attend Roc Nation's Brunch

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Diddy, Jay-Z, and Usher attend the 2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH on February 9, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation )

Jay and his legal team also have requested that the woman be stripped of her anonymity. “Transparency in judicial proceedings is a fundamental principle,” Spiro argued. “The plaintiff has failed to demonstrate any compelling reason to depart from this rule.” Prior to the filings, Jay condemned the attorney behind the lawsuit, Tony Buzbee, in a public statement on Sunday night. “What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle,” his statement reads in part. “No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

Jay-Z Takes Action